Dear Editor:
In my neighborhood Saturday, there were people gardening and doing home improvements. Driveways were covered in colorful chalk messages: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” and “May the force be with you!”
A dad was trying to get a kite to fly with his toddler. We were keeping a safe distance from each other, just waving. We are so lucky to live in a neighborhood with outdoor space of our own. What about folks in apartments who have to share an elevator to descend floors to let their children play outside?
To any politician safe behind his microphone who wants to get back to business as usual ASAP, I say this: Spend the next two weeks getting your own groceries. Drive yourself there and find a parking place, load up your own cart, and load your own stuff into the car. Better yet, shlep those groceries home on a bus, as some citizens must do. Visit a hospital, where tired doctors and nurses are overworked and under-protected.
What? No? You might catch a virus? OK, then, stop talking. Listen to the scientists and medical professionals, and follow their guidance. And please give our doctors and nurses what they need to protect their own health as they save others.
If you are a Christian, please don’t support and defend these politicians. Jesus did not say, “Your neighbor might need to die in order to protect the economy.” Jesus did say, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39).
Liz McCachren
Oxford Hills Drive
Maryville
