Back in mid-March, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio led a Senate effort to make daylight saving time year-round beginning in 2023. America already tried this experiment back in the 1970s: it was a bad idea then, and it is a bad idea now. I have written to Congressman Burchett and urged him to vote no if this bill comes to the House.
In December 1973, in response to the OPEC oil crisis, Congress passed year-round daylight saving time that began in January 1974. But the American people hated it immediately because it meant long dark mornings all winter. As one headline described it, “Daylight Time is Like Darkness Time” (Washington Post, 1-8-74). Permanent daylight saving time was so overwhelmingly unpopular that Congress repealed it only eight months later.
Here in East Tennessee, sunrise in the winter is already close to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). So, if we move to year-round daylight saving time, that means sunrise will not be until around 9:00 a.m. (EDT). That means people will be opening their gifts on Christmas Morning in the dark. That means not only that children and adults will be commuting to school and work in the dark, but that they will be surrounded by darkness until midmorning all winter. That means sunrise will only be three hours before lunchtime. If you think we have trouble with depression and other forms of mental health issues now, wait until darkness defines daily life all winterlong.
As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” We have the best situation now: we get decent morning light with Standard time in the winters, and we get long summer evenings with daylight saving time in the spring, summer, and early fall. So, yes, some people whine for a day in March when the clock is moved forward an hour, but they soon get over it. Alternatively, if we go to permanent daylight saving time, people will be depressed and unhappy all winterlong, just as they were in 1974. To avoid this, we would be wise to remember the sage words of wisdom: “Those who do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it.” Let us not make the same mistake again: keep standard time in winter, and daylight saving time in summer.
