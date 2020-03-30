Dear Editor:
Thank you for your response in the “Your Voice” section of March 23. I believe that you should answer more letters that question how you operate a free and open press or question how you report local stories such as the gatherings for local political candidates.
If I had to guess, I would say I disagree with the letter writers and the opinion writers 60% of the time. That’s OK with me because I want to see a diversity of opinion, not just a regurgitation of my personal “world view." Most of the time the writers, especially the letter writers, hurt themselves and their view more than they do the position they are trying to bash. Many times I just laugh at the absurdity of a letter be it from the far right and the far left.
Please don’t start censoring them, I enjoy the exercise of just shaking my head with morning coffee. Two thumbs up and keep up the good work.
Rick Bowden
DeVictor Drive
Maryville
