Hello, my name is Dustin Park. I am a daily reader and subscriber to the Daily Times. I am also a member of the NAACP Education Committee.
Friday's Letter to the Editor reminded me that I have been meaning to thank you for your correction on the Race Relations Symposium article recently.
I was in attendance for the Symposium and also have read and studied Critical Race Theory both in college and in my adult life, so I actually know what it is and know that the correction was necessary and justified. So, I appreciate you clarifying that for your readers. I've been lucky enough to have spent some time in newsrooms in Chicago, first at Crain's Chicago Business, then at the Chicago Sun-Times and I know how important it is to get the facts right. I believe it speaks well of the integrity of your newsroom that you do just that.
I would also like to thank you for your continued coverage of race relations and the LGBTQ+ community in Blount County. We are a vibrant, diverse community and I believe the paper does a good job of reflecting that.
Having moved here from Chicago six years ago I was pleasantly surprised to find that Blount County had a daily paper of record, I am proud to support the work you and your journalists do, because I know how important it is to this community and what a rare thing it is to have that these days.
