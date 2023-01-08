Each Christmas, when I listen to “O Holy Night”, I am struck by the phrase, “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new a glorious morn." Surely, we are all weary — of unkindness, dishonesty, injustice and violence, just a few of human traits which cause despair. Christmas reminds us it is Kindness and compassion that Jesus exemplified by his life and teachings. It is one of the great human tragedies that the noblest ideas can be so easily corrupted into condemnation, retribution and cruelty. Less than a month after Christmas, a recent blog on a conservative website was condemning the LGBTQ community, and in the process ignored the “gospel of peace," the admonition not to judge, and the commandment to “Love your neighbor as yourself”.
It is so easy for any of us to interpret religion according to our own emotions. A tragic consequence of the early missionary movement in China was the Taiping Rebellion. Hong Xiuquan, who had failed the imperial exams, became fascinated with the new religious teachings and came to think of himself as the second son of God and the younger brother of Jesus. His army began a military conquest of the southern provinces of China and the resulting civil war led to an estimated 20 to 30 million people killed.
The capacity for cruelty infects all humans and religion is often used to justify inflicting it on those we don’t like. We don’t burn people anymore for their faith or behavior, but we lash them verbally in social media and the Daily Times. Conformity to creed becomes more important than compassion.
For my missionary parents and grandparents, conversion was not so much a matter of saving one’s soul as it was a matter of choosing a different way of life: love and forgiveness over hate and cruelty, inclusion instead of exclusion, equality over class and race divisions, science over superstition, education over ignorance, integrity over duplicity, and so that justice, freedom and love might prevail.
Let’s hope we can keep that vision of a “new and glorious morn” longer than Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.