Dear Editor:
A big shoutout and kudos to the Blount County Public Health Department. I had a fever for two days, upwards of 101, combined with extreme nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps that have been disconcerting in the midst of COVID-19. I am also 62 years old and have had a below normal white blood cell count since recovery from cancer treatments two years ago. To decrease my anxiety, Iwanted a COVID-19 test administered as soon as possible.
On April 13, I called my doctor's office and was told I didn't qualify for the test but that I could come to their walk-in clinic. I was exhausted and not in the mood to go into a doctor's office. Then I recalled reading in The Daily Times about the Blount County Health Department doing free drive-in testing.
Like clockwork, three staff decked out in full PPE attire came up to the car window and recorded critical information and administered the test. They were kind, empathetic, efficient and professional. I was there in line 10 minutes max.
I have had exceptional health care insurance most of my life and rarely have had to depend on the health department for my care. All I can say is wow! They provided me with a piece of mind that immediately settled my anxiety so I could expend all my energies on healing, whether it is COVID-19 or something I drug out of the refrigerator that should have been thrown away instead of eaten.
Ann Bell
314 Wilson Ave.
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.