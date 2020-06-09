Dear Editor:
In a time of chaos with COVID-19 and police brutality, there comes a time to salute and give appreciation for the professional and courteous services of the police officers across the United States and local communities who do not support police brutality.
I am an African American man and native and citizen of Alcoa, and I've lived in California for several years. I'm a former Veterans Administration security officer and university graduate with a doctorate. I also am a court mediator with the Knox County Juvenile Court, a veteran of the U.S. military who served honorably in the Vietnam War, and an ordained minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
I believe we are headed in revelation for brotherly love on this Earth soon. I as an experienced individual have observed police departments' brutality and police community relations. The Alcoa Police Department, in my research and conclusions, needs to be considered for a job well done in the Alcoa community. Chief David Carswell has lead and achieved recognition for the professional and courteous service and community relations in protection of the Alcoa community, and we thank Chief Carswell and the members of the Alcoa Police Department.
In conclusion, all police departments can take examples of leadership and community relations so that all lives matter — if you're black or any other race and if you are a police officer.
Bill S. Cannida
West Edison Street
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.