As I completed my early morning run I had the best conversation with two Blount County Highway Department employees, Tim and Tim (aka T&T). I was reminded how important and challenging their jobs can be. I was excited to see them as I knew they were going to mow our country roadsides.
As a runner, and one who picks up trash along our country roads, drivers don't always appreciate my presence and sharing their space. That is often the case the highway department employees experience. They shared with me they do get told they are "number one" from time to time. I think they were being somewhat sarcastic. They weren't complaining, said it's just part of the job.
I was reminded how often I get impatient when I see the signs "Mowers ahead," and may not always greet those I see holding the signs and mowing with a smile. Yet, they are providing a service for me and my family, and our entire community looks so much better, when they finish!
As I made my way home to shower and get ready to go to my airconditioned job, I thought of all the public service employees it requires to take care of our communities. The individuals who work tirelessly in all of the outside elements to ensure people like me can enjoy the fruits of their labor.
I am so thankful for the work T&T and all the Blount County Highway Department employees do for the Nails Creek Community.
Let's do our part to let them know we appreciate their work. Slow down, smile and thank them for all they do.
