Dear Editor:
Jared Kushner stated Wednesday, “This is a great thing for the executive branch." It was not clear as to what he was referring. Was it the development of the medication that reduces the effects of the COVID-19 virus? Or perhaps when it was announced in March that there were 25 cases in the U.S. and tomorrow there would not be any? That it would simply disappear?
Was it that Trump had been warned of the existence of a virus in other parts of the world during his intelligence briefings in January and February and did nothing? Was it when Trump months before did away with a committee whose job it was to keep up with just such occurrences and prepare for virus invasion in the U.S.? Perhaps it was when help was needed in the states and he said it was up to the states to fight the virus when he had the authority to direct the production of protective equipment and get it distributed to the hospitals.
Perhaps it was when Trump promoted a drug whose use was for treatment of other diseases and at least one man died when he and his wife used that drug.
Maybe it was when Trump ordered the opening of meat packing plants where the virus was infecting and killing workers. He gave no orders or told the CDC to give instructions as to how the workers should be protected.
It would have been more informative if Kushner had been more specific.
Warren Harris
Chippendale Drive
Maryville
