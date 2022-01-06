Dear Editor:
Where are the workers?
The problem today is not a lack of job opportunities, but instead a lack of workers to fill the job market needs.
Today there are 5,000,000 fewer Americans employed than before the pandemic lockdowns, and some 3,000,000 of them have left the work force.
Employers are desperate for workers, but cannot find them even when they pay more. 67% of small businesses reported hiring or trying to hire in September, and 42% raised compensation. A record 51% still have openings they cannot fill.
Let's look at some of the causes of the worker shortage. One possible cause is our government and employee vaccine mandate that set ultimatums for workers. The bottom line is take the vaccine or lose your job. This first applied to nursing homes. Some of the workers decided to quit their jobs rather than take the vaccine. The White House claims the vaccine mandates will boost job growth, but not if unvaccinated workers quit.
There are other federal financial payments that do not require work. These include a $300 monthly allowance per child, food stamps and rental assistance.
Average hourly earnings are increasing up 4.6% from a year ago and 7.4% at an annualized rate. The problem is wage growth after inflation is declining for many lower income Americans who spend more of their income on food, energy, prescriptions and gasoline.
The lack of workers has become a drag on the economy, slowing production and contributing to supply-side strains. Ships are backed up at ports in part because of a lack of workers to unload and transport the goods where they need to go. Home builders are faced with labor and material shortages. This has led to delayed projects and increased prices. The economy may still be growing but not as much as it should be as the country emerges from the worst of the pandemic. The Atlanta Federal Reserve has downgraded the Gross Domestic Product or economic growth of the country for the third quarter from 6.1 percent in July to an anemic 1.3 percent.
The White House has deployed a policy mix of government spending and easy monetary policy to boost demand. The supply side has resulted in incentives not to work, restrictive mandates along with the promise of more regulation and higher taxes. The result is five percent inflations and supply side disruptions that go at leas until 2022 and maybe even beyond. Now Democrats want to add another $5 trillion in spending and taxes that will result in more of the same. Workers and the economy will be better off if this legislation fails. Instead of build back better, we will build back broke.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry
Maryville
