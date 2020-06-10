Dear Editor:
I truly love living and working in Blount County and for Blount County. I am with the Sheriff's Office and have been for 19 years.
When all the world out there seems to be going crazy, it is good to live around relative peace and sanity. Sunday evening, our community had a rally from the MLK Community Center to the courthouse, where I work. I was, however, not on duty at that time. The report is that thousands participated.
Less than 24 hours after this rally, I walked completely around the Blount County Courthouse and I saw absolutely zero evidence of a rally, much less a protest or riot. Nothing broken. Nothing burned. Nothing stolen. Not even a yellow cone out of place that sits on the sidewalks. The only thing I saw was a discarded poster in the dumpster next to the amphitheater. I felt such pride in the citizens of Blount County.
Then, after I left work Monday night, I stopped at Cookout restaurant and ordered two shakes at the walk-up window. Just as I was about to pay, a young man Neal, maybe 20-25 years old, walked up and gave his credit card to the clerk and said, "No, officer, this is on me" and would not let me pay. And then he added, "I am sorry for all the bad publicity y'all are all getting lately. Of all the officers I've ever met here in Blount County, I haven't met a bad one."
Thank you Neal, and thank you Blount County for making this a great place to live.
David Dudley
Edna Garland Road
Maryville
