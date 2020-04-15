Dear Editor:
I was deeply concerned with the letter to the editor of April 10, when it was stated the youth of our country should look to the president to see and learn about leadership.
In recent weeks while the experts on the pandemic such as Dr. Fauci of the NIH have given the American public sound advice and the truth, President Trump has publicly stated he would not follow the guidelines of the CDC for wearing a mask in public, setting a horrible example.
President Trump proposed the economy should be opened up by Easter until contradicted by Vice President Pence, who stated we may not be through this disaster until mid- to later summer.
President Trump proposed people be given a malaria medicine before it had been tested for effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus and ignored what doctors have said about the cardiac dangers connected with this drug. President Trump has touted how his daily news conference was getting better ratings than “The Bachelor” and how great his administration has been at helping hospitals and states. Yet, according to several governors, they are left to bid against each other and even FEMA, raising the cost of medical supplies and raising the cost to us, the taxpayers.
Instead of showing leadership, this president has tried to be a cheerleader while ignoring the facts of the pandemic. What the youth of America should do is watch President Trump for what you should not do when faced with a crisis.
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
