Dear Editor:
At present there are five states that have all mail-in voting, not to be confused with an absentee ballot. The House on Saturday passed a bill to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion, however the crux of this bill is to mandate the remaining 45 states to quickly adopt mail-in voting.
It is up to the states to decide how to adopt a voting process, not the federal government. Passage of this bill — https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/8015 — would take away all states' rights on how to conduct elections. Furthermore, the problem with mail-in ballots is not with the Postal Service and handling them, it is the states that would have the burden of counting and verifying the ballots. Those states that have mail-in ballots, elections have not gone well, with many ballots still in limbo from the primaries.
Keep things status quo for the other 45 states: They have little time to implement, train and staff the necessary amount of people. To force this now would certainly lead to chaos for trying to get fair election results, which the Democrats seemingly want to do. Just check, Biden has more than 600 lawyers ready to challenge states and ballots as far as outcomes.
Gary Teper
Broady Meadow Circle
Maryville
