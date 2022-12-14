I reply briefly to Buzz Thomas’ interesting piece on the 14th Amendment, and therein lies the problem, along with the Fifth. Both prohibit federal (5th) and state (14th) governments from depriving citizens of their “life, liberty or property without due process of law.” The plain meaning of those words is that we may not be executed, imprisoned or fined absent valid legislation or a court judgment.
Beginning with Chief Justice Earl Warren’s Supreme Court in the 1950s, “due process” has been largely read out of the amendments, so that now there are certain things governments can’t do, according to our courts, no matter how proper the procedure is that is followed. That doctrine is called “substantive due process,” which is a contradiction in terms. Procedure and substance are as different as night and day in the law.
But there’s more. The two amendments are exactly what they say they are, limitations on government, but have been interpreted by liberal judges to create affirmative individual rights. Thus, “liberty,” which encompasses merely arbitrary imprisonment, has been construed to give mothers the right to abort their babies and homosexuals the right to marry each other. Surely reasonable minds can differ on these subjects, and imposition of judges’ personal preferences amounts to judicial tyranny.
That’s what the originalists object to, but I can understand Mr. Thomas’ concerns. Perhaps the better term is “textualism.” As a constitutional lawyer, I can subscribe to that. Let the words speak for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.