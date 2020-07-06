Dear Editor:
In a time of so much anger and strife, when it seems there’s been so little good news to share, East Tennesseans everywhere have reason to celebrate. On June 17, the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), securing a tremendous victory for the American people and our public lands. The GAOA will provide $6 billion to cut in half the backlog of repair projects in our national parks. That means that Tennessee’s 12 national park units may soon see the biggest investment since the parks were built.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Sen. Lamar Alexander for continuing to represent core Tennessee values by championing this legislation for several years and finally getting it to the Senate floor for a vote. Alexander has cemented his legacy as a steward of our national parks and a protector of local economies.
The passage of the GAOA is the result of years of bipartisan leadership and advocacy on behalf of both our public lands and Tennessee small businesses that rely on the revenue that park visitors bring in each year. It’s no wonder Sen. Alexander has called this legislation one of the “most satisfying” of his career.
It is our great hope that this act passes quickly in the House and without any amendments, and I call upon Congressman Tim Burchett to do what is right and support the bill so it can be signed into law by the president. Burchett understands that our national parks are vital to East Tennessee’s economy and way of life.
In these turbulent times, the inherent and economic value of our public lands are indisputable. These irreplaceable national parks provide enjoyment and recreation to millions of visitors each year, and visitor spending generates millions of dollars in revenue each year for our local East Tennessee economy.
However, the infrastructure at our national parks is crumbling right before our very eyes. On a trip to the Smokies in 2019, Rep. Burchett saw firsthand how underfunded roadways, closed bathrooms and poor services can negatively impact a visitor’s experience. We need to invest in our public lands to preserve them for the next generation of Tennesseans, and to preserve a steady stream of income for Tennessee’s businesses. Furthermore, like many other businesses, our outdoor recreation industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need a boost to ensure our gateway economies can survive the bad times and thrive in the good.
Not only are our nation’s national parks and public lands some of the most significant natural and cultural treasures, they also serve as the root that binds the economies of many communities together. President Trump has stated that he is ready to support this bill once it lands on his desk, but for it to get there it must pass the House. Thus, Rep. Burchett should continue to support public lands and the East Tennessee economy by voting for this bill.
Ian and Charity Rutter
Co-owners of R&R Fly Fishing
Laurel Road
Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.