Dear Editor:
I would like to ask Blount County and city officials and all the local stores to institute a "Masked Monday" in which all employees and customers are required to wear masks on Monday.
I understand that a lot of folks in Blount County don't seem to care much about COVID-19, but there are many of us who do. I am an asthmatic and my husband has Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a blood cancer. We don't want to keep ordering things from Amazon when we could be shopping local so Blount employees can keep their jobs.
This is a dollars-and-cents issue as well as a health issue for Blount County citizens. Some Blount folks are now shopping in Knoxville's Bearden area, where almost everyone wears masks. I don't want to eat in a restaurant where the waiters also are bussing tables where their hands are touching someone else's drink glasses. Years ago my sister got mononucleosis waitressing one summer during a college summer break, and the doctor believed it was from touching dirty glasses.
As an asthmatic, I can attest that nothing is more scary than lying on a gurney in the hospital for hours waiting for an X-ray while struggling to breathe, almost dying from blood oxygen levels dropping too low, or losing control of bodily functions while trying to gasp for air. It gives one an appreciation for the seriousness of a disease like COVID-19, which feels like concrete in the lungs.
Some of us want to spend our cash in Blount County. The local businesses and local governments need to find innovative ways to make that happen during this pandemic to keep all of us safe.
Melody B. Womble
Calderwood Highway
Tallassee
