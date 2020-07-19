Dear Editor:
In regards to the June 16 letter on no scientific proof for protection by masking, the writer's medical/scientific authors are all far-right conservatives with numerous podcasts, fringe radio monologues and highly visible public appearances promoting their views. They are the same brand of debaters on the right as Michael Moore’s Moveon.org is on the left. Moore is not to be trusted; neither are they.
Dr. Ted Noel doesn’t say that no medical expert has said cloth masks are even 80% effective: It’s the combination of these masks and social distancing that work (proven over and over by crowds inside buildings getting infected by not listening to common sense). Noel also diagnosed Hillary Clinton with Parkinson’s disease by watching a public video of her, the same principle used by the far left to discredit Trump’s walk down that ramp. Both of these are wrong.
Dr. Jeffrey Barke’s thoughts on the immune system fail to recognize that according to facts coming from Sweden, it would take 40% of their population getting the virus to achieve herd immunity; this is why they backed off that approach. Dr. Anthony Ciani simply proves what has already been stated: Using masks and social distancing will lessen the chance of getting the virus.
Notice the extremes here. The far-left liberals would have us all locked down at home in fear; the far-right conservatives would have us pretend COVID-19 is a threat that brave people can stand up to. They are both wrong. The virus does not care.
John Simpson
Hardwick Drive
Maryville
