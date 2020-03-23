Dear Editor:
I have seen several responses to my letter about the Democratic Party and Satan. I ask you liberals this: How many times have you compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler or Satan? Yet you are offended by my editorial! I just don't understand why it's OK for you to make these accusations but we as conservatives better not.
What a bunch of hypocrites!
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
