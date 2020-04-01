Dear Editor:
A huge shout out to the letter from Joan Worley on March 18.
I cannot even begin to function in the morning without "The Daily Times" in my lap on my porch and my library book beside me at night before I sleep. Libraries and newspapers do keep democracy alive.
Thank you,
Kerry Jo Harper
High View Drive
Louisville
