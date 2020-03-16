Dear Editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Blount County Public Library, for sending out your Operational Plan for Addressing Coronavirus Risk. In publishing the three tiers of library services that will be available or limited when, and if, enacted, you have saved avid readers, media users and everyday library visitors a lot of heart attack anxiety.
My blood pressure is back to normal now. Surprises these days can be painful, especially locked doors and closed signs found unexpectedly. The library's risk assessment, consequent planning and publication of the plan is just plain excellent.
And all the more appreciated when words coming from the top people in D.C. have been harum-scarum.
So thank you, Blount County library, for being thoughtful, transparent factual and, as always, user friendly. Three cheers for The Daily Times, too, which published the full text of the library’s operational plan.
One could go to 10 or 12 websites (30? 40?) to see if the meeting, the school, the concert, the church service is canceled or the store open, but it is much more convenient to see all the local what’s-what in one place, the daily paper. It keeps us informed when sound bites just won’t do. Moreover, newspapers provide affordable access for everyone, not only for people all set up with geeky devices and home wi-fi.
Libraries and newspapers keep democracy alive.
Joan Worley
Indian Avenue
Maryville
