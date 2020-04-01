Dear Editor:
So many people are serving their fellow man in many ways during this virus, and it makes me thankful for them. Another letter may express my disappointment in others.
I want to say "Thank You" to dozens of preachers in our county and throughout our country who, in the face of circumstances never seen before, are still sharing the gospel. Many are using innovative and very unselfish ways to preach and minister.
I recently retired from Central Baptist Alcoa and John Turner is preaching to an empty house and also providing special music. He is doing a tremendous job and I am being richly blessed by his unselfish service. On your computer find www.centralbaptistalcoa.org and you will be blessed.
Charles Bailey
McCarty Road
Louisville
