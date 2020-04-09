Dear Editor:
I would like to say thanks to Eagleton Village Baptist Church Pastor Gerald Jones, his wife, Novella, and family for all the love and caring you share to make our church a warm welcome place to worship and share God's love together.
All share and show their love one to another ready to help with any need, always looking out for each other, the most God-loving church family one could ask for. With the shape of our world today, thanks to all you pastors for making a difference and getting the word out during this time of uncertainty.
This pandemic COVID-19 takes on a whole new meaning when a friend/family member who has it comes home for hospice. Please pray and continue to check on one another. Our home phone still rings for those of us who have not yet gotten the hang of texting.
Remember we're all in this together. Pray, put your faith to the test, and we will get through this together. Love and trust God. He is in control. Follow orders and stay home.
Thank you also Pastor John Whitehead of Hillview Baptist Church for your fine message. Also thanks for all workers putting their own lives at risk to help others: We know your fatigue in ever way.
Irene Comer
Cinema Drive
Maryville
