We gathered in jeans and skirts, boots and sneakers and pumps. We clapped some, we sang together some, we laughed a little and we even cried a bit (well, I did).
“We” were the attendees at Union Grove United Methodist Church's first community outreach worship service, held Jan. 8 at The Bird and The Book and led by Rev. Val Ohle, who truly embodies her faith's injunction to build God's kingdom.
And, she is very clear, that kingdom is a realm of love. “You are loved,” she told us; “You are worthy, just as you are.”
It's a message that often gets drowned out in a culture where too many religious leaders focus on scoring public political points or making money from donation schemes.
And it's a message that bears repeating. I am so grateful to Rev. Val, and to musicians Sarah Pirkle and Jeff Barbra, who lent their talent to the occasion, for creating a sacred space where we could be in community with each other and with a shared vision for a more loving world where we all have a place if we are willing to reach out and put aside our bigotry and preconceptions.
Speaking on the theme of epiphany — the mindset, as well as the holiday — Rev. Val urged us to remember who it was that Jesus spent his time among: “The marginalized, the outcast and oppressed.” And she reminded us that, on the rare times he got angry, it was at those in the power, those would gatekeep the kingdom of Heaven.
I do not share all of Rev. Val's beliefs, but I share her hope. I'll be there next month when she, Sarah and Jeff give voice to that hope again.
