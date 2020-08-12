Dear Editor:
Voting is necessary to maintain our democracy. Of 250 million voters, only a paltry 61% vote. U.S. COVID-19 pandemic cases have surpassed 5 million and the death toll is over 160,000 (123,000 cases and 1,223 deaths in Tennessee). That is a major disincentive.
Voters especially seniors are reluctant to appear in public. Absentee and mail-in voting is necessary.
In 2016 and 2018, in three states, the Electronic Registration Information Center discovered 372 possible cases of actual fraud out of 14.6 million mail-in votes —only 0.0025%. Fraud is a non-issue.
Mail-in voting is absolutely necessary for us to exercise our privilege of maintaining our democracy. In the 2016 election, 33 million absentee or mail-in ballots were cast, 24% of the national vote. A much greater surge in 2020 is predicted. However, in force are draconian cost-cutting measures, such as holding mail for next day delivery, mail left behind or on the workroom floor or docks, reduction of post office hours, closures on Saturday and possible closure of entire offices.
At least for the duration of our national election these measures need to be put on hold. Please write to your congressional representatives to make this happen.
Martin M. Sokoloski
Shannondale Way
Maryville
