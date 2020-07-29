Dear Editor:
I've been sending little cards to Knox Area Rescue Mission per their request to supply a note to each homeless resident (just an index card with stickers or stamps on one side and a few good words or scripture on the other).
That leads me to think about nursing home residents, who may have it the worst in this time of isolation. I'm suggesting that those who will, contact a local nursing home and ask for a few names of their neediest, or loneliest, and send a card once or twice a month.
Another idea is giving your neighbors a $5 gift card for a free coffee.
Make someone's day!
Lark Hayden
Kiefer Lane
Maryville
