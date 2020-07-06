Dear Editor:
The city of Maryville does have a fireworks code. But if you live in the city, you’d never know it. Every night after dark for more than two weeks leading up to Independence Day, we residents listened to the booms and the bangs. Evidently, the city has no means or no desire to enforce its code, which allows fireworks within city limits only on July 3-4 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
This discharge of consumer fireworks needs to stop. Many dogs are terrified of the noise. Former soldiers with PTSD can become traumatized by the sounds. Elderly people don’t always understand what is going on when they hear sudden bangs, whooshes, crackles and whistles. And many of the rest of us, well, we want to be able to sit out on our porches when the heat of the day has dissipated and enjoy the quiet of a summer evening.
And then there’s the danger to those who feel they must buy these pyrotechnic items created to make sights and sounds that, well, evidently, fire them up. Some parents are responsible enough to allow their kids to use certain ones safely. Other parents are not that responsible, as emergency rooms can attest.
Surely those with a mentality older than, say, 13, can come up with entertainment just as fun, maybe more challenging, and less noisy than playing with fire and smoke. Other creatures, who cannot speak up, would greatly appreciate it. As well as those of us who can.
J. Laurie Bryne
Bobwhite Drive
Maryville
