Dear Editor:
I read with interest the recent article about several MHS alumni proposing that the school’s nickname should no longer be the "Rebels." In light of the re-awakening of many Americans about our civil liberties, I applaud these young people wanting to make a positive change.
School nicknames and mascots do influence us. Yes, it would be initially expensive to change the brand on school equipment, uniforms, etc., but if that expense equates to a significant, long-range positive outcome for our young people — our future leaders — I say go for it.
So what should the new nickname be, and how should it be "voted" on? I suggest that the MHS directors ask the Maryville community for input, and pick the five best ideas; then let the student body vote on their favorite. If there is not one clear winner, then allow the Student Council to pick.
So what does the student body want to be known as? What kind of future do they envision? A nickname should be strong, to represent the sports teams, but also non-racist and just, to represent the whole student body, and those that will follow. It also needs to be something that can translate into a graphical representation. Here are a few ideas that don’t appear to already be in use by nearby teams: All Stars, Ambassadors, Guardians, Marvels and Peacemakers (my favorite).
You can bet that many other schools are thinking about making similar changes, too. Students, faculty and parents, why not start right now and think about what you want?
Bill Benson
Doral Drive
Maryville
