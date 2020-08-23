Dear Editor:
Regarding the letter in the Aug. 20 edition, I begin by saying that I shame no one for their decision to not wear a mask when in public. That is your right as a citizen of Blount County. I do, however, question our mayor's decision in not making it a mandate in our county.
While those counties around us that have mask mandates are showing a decline in the number of virus cases, Blount County's numbers are increasing. Wearing a mask in public is one of the few resources that we do have to attempt to prevent more people from being exposed. A mask mandate, if enforced, would prevent people from shopping in our grocery stores and local businesses without masks. Other people are at risk when masks are not required.
I sure hope the letter writer is having his groceries delivered.
Carla Collins
Miser School Road
Friendsville
