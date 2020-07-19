Dear Editor:
The July 16 Opinion page gave two very different views on masks. There is one more point to consider — masks have had a huge part in controlling the coronavirus.
Daily reports on the attempts to control the spread of the virus in New York were given on MSMBC from the beginning of that state's actions. Gov. Andrew Como explained in detail what was being done, from staying at home to the use of masks and keeping distance from others. Very few businesses or services were open as long as the virus was spreading.
With the cooperation of the population, these responses to the virus caused New York to move from the most active and deadly state to one with a low death rate and new cases.
Other nations also have reduced to low levels new cases and deaths by the use of masks, spacing and disinfection by individuals, businesses and government services.
Individuals are central to reducing the effects of the virus. How we respond determines if the economy is able to gradually recover, the number of people hospitalized, the number of deaths and how individuals can live their lives.
Warren Harris
Chippendale Drive
Maryville
