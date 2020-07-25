Dear Editor:
No need to complete the letter to the editor I had been working on. After reading Bonnie West's Op-Ed on July 23 ("Mayor Mitchell, do the right thing"), I concluded I do not have much to add. So, I have shortened it to simply "DITTO."
Sorry mayor, I no longer can support your ideas, reasons or excuses for no mask mandate. After spending almost 40 years in law enforcement in both the local and federal government, there were times I had to make difficult decisions. Sometimes the luxury of time was on my side to evaluate the facts and issues before making a decision. Unfortunately, situations arose in which that was not the case, and I and others had to live with the consequences.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has had the luxury of time to evaluate the facts and listen to the experts. Why he has chosen to take the direction he has taken is not reasonable or supported. I am not sure why the municipal mayors also have done nothing.
I am sorry Mayor Mitchell's family has been touched by this virus. I pray his family as well as others have a speedy recovery. Our country and especially our county needs strong leadership now. Time is running out. It's time all responsible government leaders make the hard and right decisions.
It is not longer the healthy asking but those who are sick and dying who are demanding it.
Don Benson
Clifton Way
Maryville
