I post this every year, on Memorial Day weekend, in honor of Quincy Follweiler Sr. — our "Missing Man" we will never forget.
The sky is clear blue, the sun is bright, and a cool breeze gently lifts the leaves on the trees lining main street. It is a perfect day for the parade. Planes fly by in the "missing man" formation, leaving their white trails behind. On his porch the old man waits. He wasn't able to participate in the parade this year. His spirit is with the men and women who still can walk that route proudly wearing their uniforms. He is hoping that they remind everyone of what this day means for them, for him, and for the millions of others who have paid a price for their freedom.
He can hear the faint sound of the band playing the "Star Spangled Banner." He sits straighter as a swell of pride rises within him. He prepares to stand in honor of "Old Glory" and all those people left behind in the battlefields around the world. They come closer and he starts to rise painfully to his feet. He believes that a few moments of pain is a small price to pay to honor those brave soldiers, and their families, past and present.
His son, daughter-in-law, and his granddaughter join him, standing with pride next to their brave hero. They have seen the price he has paid, physically and emotionally. They've watched those wounds take their toll year after year. He has taught them an unforgettable lesson. They will never take freedom lightly. They will always hold it as a fragile precious gift given at a huge price. For them, Memorial Day is not merely a day of barbecues, picnics and parades. It will always be a day of remembrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.