Dear Editor:
I believe the Times would be doing a favor to its readers — and to the broader community — by publishing an opinion piece appearing in the Jan. 18 edition of the Wall Street Journal. It is written by Robert E. Woodson, and is titled "The Left Forgets What Martin Luther King Stood For." It provides, I believe, needed balance to the narrative of most of the public comments about Dr. King and more broadly, the discussion bout racism in this country. From the article, "To honor the legacy of Dr. King, we must not only acknowledge the evil he confronted, but also focus on his example in overcoming it."
This community needs to hear that Dr. King's legacy is broader than is being portrayed.
Peter LeQuire
Luther Jackson Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.