Dear Editor:
Buzz Thomas’ Op-Ed on April 23 ("The mother of an Earth Day") certainly grabbed my attention from the beginning with the first sentence. While attention getting, his premise is wrong. It is the sovereign God of creation who is in charge, and he will determine when the pandemic is over, not “Mother Earth.”
There was one positive note from his writing, in which I for one, am grateful. It is the fact that Mr. Thomas is a retired “minister” — there is already an abundance of false teaching that permeates American pulpits today.
Dave Ratliff
Muscadine Drive
Maryville
