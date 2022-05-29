Memorial Day, as we know it today, was born Decoration Day in Waterloo, New York, back in 1866 when Henry Wells, a local drugstore owner suggested that all businesses close for one day to honor, in a solemn and patriotic manner, the fallen soldiers who lost their lives during the Civil War.
A group of confederate widows decorated fresh graves with wildflowers … the townspeople made wreaths and crosses to place upon the headstones, flags waved proudly at half-staff … and an American tradition was born.
Now, 156 years later, we not only remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the good of this great nation, but also by reflecting on their legacy. There has been no other nation on earth whose sacrifice has been greater than ours … nowhere in the annals of history has there been a country before ours that has paid a higher price for the freedom of others.
The lives of our fallen soldiers, our fathers, our mothers, our brothers, our sisters, our comrades, were lives not lost in vain or anguish, for each life lost has contributed to the evolution of America as we know it today; a free nation, a strong nation, a nation that stands the tallest when we stand together.
So today, we are reminded of the true cost of freedom, and while we as a nation mourn the lives lost, we celebrate the lives lived and are forever grateful. Above all, in an attempt to pay back our debt as American citizens we also must not only remember the fallen, but it is our responsibility to teach our youth that nothing comes without cost … and that sacrifices are meaningless without remembrance.
On this sacred day, as we stand united as a nation under old glory — the silent sentinel of freedom — we see the faces of our fallen embedded in our symbol of red, white, and blue. And we thank them, and them alone for our nation’s past, and for the hope and memories that continue to propel us into the future.
God bless all of our departed heroes, their families, and God Bless America.
