It was fascinating and very telling to read Mark Pulliam's letter to the editor published this past Sunday. It shows what Mr. Pulliam holds dear and what he dismisses.
He is correct that Tucker Carlson had the number one cable news (if you choose to call it that) show and did have a best seller. What Mr. Pulliam fails to cover is that Tucker Carlson was number one not because he was truthful — he was not — or that he even believed what he was saying on air, his emails show he did not. No, Tucker Carlson felt that telling people what they wanted to believe was more important than telling them what was true.
That cost Fox News approximately three quarters of a billion dollars, and the lawsuits dealing with him and others at Fox have not ended. Last time I checked, 75% of a billion with more to come is greater than the 70% of a billion quoted by Mr. Pulliam. Rupert Murdoch knows when to cut his losses.
The last sentence is equally telling writing about Froma Harrop, "She knows she will never enjoy the success that Carlson has earned." When your fame comes from hiding the truth, from belittling others, from airing positions, that sounds more like the words of "Pravda" than those of a true patriot, then your fame is not worth the price.
I would suggest to Mr. Pulliam that he find new heroes, his current one has clay feet.
