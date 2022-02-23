Dear Editor:
I just received in my paper box a very sad note from Tim Jarvis, my paper delivery person.
Very sad as Tim Jarvis is the best paper delivery person my route has ever had. I am an early riser and enjoy reading the paper early in the morning, while the house is quiet, and drinking my hot coffee.
Almost always, the paper is in my paper box by 6 a.m. Even on mornings when the temperature is way below freezing with a howling wind!
On Wednesday and Sunday, I try to wait to pick the paper up until 6:30 a.m. as Tim has previously informed me the dock sometimes has a delay in getting the papers ready for him to pick up. However, my old habit kicks in and I go out at my regular time, and 95 % percent of the time the paper is there. He is wonderful!!
Friday, Feb. 25 will be his last delivery day. I will miss him.
Thank you Tim. You are the best!
Bill Little
Mint Meadows Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.