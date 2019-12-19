Dear Editor:
My morning routine is making coffee, pouring a cup, sitting down at the computer to check my email via AOL and than reading The Daily Times. Thursday morning, I am writing you with my keyboard wet with coffee. Why might you ask?
I had just taken a good sip, when the AOL page opened with the speaker of the House being quoted as saying she might delay the Senate impeachment trial because "We haven't seen anything that looks fair." I couldn't hold my coffee for laughing. As my kids would say, "Really?"
Darrell Tipton
Royal View Drive
Maryville
