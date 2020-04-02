Dear Editor:
Kathleen Parker, whose Washington Post columns you regularly reprint in your paper, is a typical Beltway elitist, and virulently hostile to President Trump. Yes, everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but it does a disservice to your readers to publish factual misstatements.
In her April 2 column, Parker repeats the leftist myth that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” This is a lie. Even the nonpartisan website Snopes refuted this falsehood. https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-coronavirus-rally-remark/.
President Trump said the Democrats’ attacks on his administration’s response to the virus were a hoax — like Russia, Ukraine and the rest of their partisan nonsense. Please correct the record so your readers aren’t misled by Parker’s prevarications.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
Editor's note: Snopes did not entirely refute this. The 26-year-old fact-checking website judged this assertion to be a "mixture" of fact and fiction. Under "What's True," Snopes wrote, "During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying "this is their new hoax." During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu." Under "What's False," Snopes said, "Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax."
