Dear Editor:
Justice" is in the news. According to Oswald Chambers in his book, "My Utmost for His Highest," never look for righteousness in the other person, but never cease to be righteous yourself. We are always looking for justice, yet the essence of the teaching of the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew Chapters 5-7) is never look for justice but never cease to give it.
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
