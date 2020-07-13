Dear Editor:
This is an open letters to Mayors Mitchell, Abbot and Taylor. I was extremely shocked and disappointed with the decision to not require masks to be worn in Blount County. Given the decisions by our neighbors Knox and Sevier counties to require masks, I felt certain that the right decision would be made for us.
My daughter is immuno-compromised. She has a daughter who will be a senior at Maryville High School this year and a 3-year-old son who has special needs. My daughter cannot afford to get this disease, and she is terrified to go back to work because she has direct contact with retail customers, where mask wearing is not enforced. My husband and I are both more than 60 years old, and I am the caregiver for my 86-year-old mother. I also help out with babysitting for my grandson.
The response to this pandemic has been wholly inadequate and irresponsible on so many levels, not the least of which are the actions of those whose job it is to protect the public. Trusting the public to do what is right and responsible is like trying to reason with a 2-year-old. The minute your public advisory was released Wednesday, the incidence of mask wearing went down, as personal responsibility went out the window. You said “personal responsibility” and people heard, “Yay, no masks!”
How high do Blount County's case number have to go before you do the right thing and require masks to be worn in public places? My daughter was just notified that a teacher at my grandson's day care tested positive. How high, mayors?
Bonnie West
Sherwood Drive
Maryville
