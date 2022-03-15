Dear Editor:
As nice as he was and as loyal as he was, I don't know why there wasn't a mention of Tim Jarvis in The Daily Times.
I think surely he deserved some sort of mention. We thought he was a great person and a great carrier.
Linda Arwood
Maryville
