Dear Editor:
Regarding the call for mandatory masks, Dr. Ted Noel ("What good do the masks do, really?" says only a proper-sized and -fitted N95 mask sterilized every four hours in UV light is of any value. Otherwise, "even N95s won't reduce your exposure to the virus." The rest are just about worthless.
Dr. Jeffrey I. Barke ("Immune systems matter") says we need to build and maintain robust immune systems and are weakening ours with excessive sanitizing. Antibacterial soaps, lotion and cleaning products kill germs but also wipe out the good bacteria that help maintain a strong and diverse microbiome. We have 100 trillion microbes living on and in our bodies.
"To Mask or Not to Mask?" by Anthony J. Ciani maintains that masks do not prevent the virus from passing through the mask in either direction. "Aerosols, not droplets, are the primary mechanism of the spread among the public ... ." Place your hand in front of your mouth as you exhale. That moisture is an ultra-fine aerosol of particles too small to see under a microscope and, assuming that your mask was designed to filter outgoing air, too small to be effectively filtered. The virus is about a third of the particle size they filter, he wrote — like preventing a soccer ball from going through a basketball hoop.
There are other articles showing there is no scientific data that masks save lives.
If a mask gives you a false sense of security, by all means wear a new sanitized one every four hours but also wear tight-fitting goggles since the virus can enter through your eyes. But don't ask me to re-breathe the waste my lungs are exhaling to inhale concentrated levels of heated CO2 because it makes you feel safe.
William Buelow
Golanvyi Trail
Vonore
