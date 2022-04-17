Dear Editor:
The long-suffering residents that border Coulter Grove Intermediate School were awakened by yet another source of pointless noise so often generated by the sports facilities built in the middle of our neighborhood.
Usually it is the ball field where music plays on the public address system anytime the athletes crank up the sounds of "Stand By Me" or some rap for batting practice.
I pity the neighbors whose property is only 50 feet from the speakers. Other times it is the track using overpowered loudspeakers that can be clearly heard, not only by the spectators, but also by the people 1,000 feet away on Burchfield Street. This can go on until 9 p.m.
But wait, there's a new way to bother us. Why not cut the grass around the track starting at 6:30 in the morning on a noisy lawn mower that fades in and out as it wanders around the track to give everybody a chance to have their sleep interrupted?
It's time for the school department to care about our neighborhood and do something to control the noise we have to listen to at their pleasure.
Mark Copeland
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.