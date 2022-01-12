Martin Luther King, Jr. would be pleased, and likely surprised, that the world is moving closer to abolishing nuclear weapons.
He had declared nuclear weapons are the most colossal of all evils. As we learned by their use on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, they are such powerful weapons of mass destruction they dare not be used again. He said, “The choice today is nonviolence or nonexistence. The alternative to disarmament may well be a civilization plunged into the abyss of annihilation.”
Since then, warheads are extremely more powerful and the threat of their use, accidentally or on purpose, is great.
On 22 January 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force. There are currently 86 signatories and 59 states parties.
Guess who’s missing? The nine states that cling to the illusion that nukes can protect them and serve as a powerful threat. Consider the count: Russia 6,255; USA 5,550; China 350; France 290; United Kingdom 225; Pakistan 165; India 156; Israel 90; N Korea 40-50. Then add the nations hosting U.S. nuclear weapons: Turkey 50; Italy 40; Belgium 20; Netherlands 20.
Check the updates on the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) icannw.org. For their efforts ICAN won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.
Now it is time for citizens of the USA to stand up and speak up. Contact our representatives to co-sponsor HR 54 (Go to congress.gov.) Contact our Senators to sign on to the treaty and turn our taxpayer funds toward securing prosperity for all and protecting the earth.
The United Methodist Church has stated: “We believe war is incompatible with the teachings and example of Christ…We believe that human values must outweigh military claims…that the production, possession, or use of nuclear weapons be condemned. Consequently, we endorse general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.” Citizens of the Kin-dom of God have a particular call to the care of this God’s earth.
Carol Green
Shannondale Way
Maryville
