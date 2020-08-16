Dear Editor:
In Buzz Thomas' recent Op-Ed, he took the leftists' talking point that if President Trump loses reelection, he will not step down a la Putin and Xi.
Yet in the 1960 presidential race, Richard Nixon contested the election due to irregularities in Cook County, Illinois. Much more recently, Al Gore contested his election with close calls in Florida. With potentially millions of mandatory mail-in votes and lack of voter IDs that some states are demanding, Trump has a right to be skeptical.
Thomas also implied that the president is unprincipled. Yet Trump called off a retaliatory air strike against Iran after learning that an estimated 150 people would be killed. Trump's extensive prison reforms and support of charter school vouchers also were ignored.
While discussing Trump's wealth, Thomas overlooks that the president only takes $1 a year as a salary, as opposed to other wealthy politicians, who routinely vote themselves large pay raises and benefits with taxpayer dollars.
When voters view Joe Biden's diminished mental capacity, it is amazing that so many people consider him fit for such a tough, important job. If I were Biden's son or grandson, I would not let him go through the humiliation he will face after his handlers allow him out of his basement.
Lee Gorman
Old Glory Road
Maryville
