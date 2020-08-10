Dear Editor:
Someone should check on my good friend Buzz Thomas ("Dear Mr. President, 6A, Aug. 6) and see if his hair is still on fire. He has been trolled by the master, President Trump.
I note that Buzz says he has been following the president since the 2016 election. His time would have been more productively spent if he and others had focused since on trying to understand the voters in counties in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin — all carried by Obama in 2008 and 2012 but by Trump in 2016. But I guess it is easier to blame the Russians for this phenomenon than to listen to voters' stories.
Will the results of the 2020 election be peacefully accepted if Trump wins a clear victory in the Electoral College while overwhelmingly losing the popular vote by even more than he did in 2016? How many “mostly peaceful” protests will we have to endure in that event?
We have had contested presidential elections before, in fact fairly recently. In 2000, the very first action contesting the results in Florida was filed by the Gore campaign. Would Trump not have the same right?
As evidenced by the recent full report of the so-called “Transition Integrity Project,” which included as participants “Never Trump” Republicans like Bill Kristol and establishment Democrats like John Podesta, both campaigns are preparing for a close election that won’t be decided on election night. In that event, I expect popcorn to be in as short supply as toilet paper was recently. Somehow we will survive. I just hope Buzz’s hair grows back.
Dan Merriman
Willow Drive
Maryville
