In the coming weeks all three school systems in Blount County will be reopening their doors to kick off the 2022-23 school year. The past three years have been a trying time for families, schools and teachers. And we should all celebrate the hard work that has been done to get us to another school year full of excitement and anticipation.
However, I can’t help but enter this school year with a continued feeling of anxiety. At this moment the very foundations of public education are under attack in our state from multiple fronts, including the highest offices in our state government. Never before has there been such a degree of animosity directed toward teachers, administrators and school board members. And, I believe, all of these efforts have a singular goal, to degrade the confidence and support of strong public schools. Public schools are one of the last places in our communities where we all converge regardless of background.
I have a child with a disability. It was not so long ago that he would not have been allowed to attend public school, but through decades of hard work by self-advocates and activists he has been ensured the right to a free and appropriate public education. This is a right in which I believe deeply, because I believe it is foundational to our community, to our country and to our democracy. The erosion of public schooling would only serve to hasten the crumbling of our communities and our society.
So, at the cusp of this new school year I urge all of us — students, parents, community members and leaders to fight for public schools. To fight for our kids, for our teachers and for our collective belief that a well-educated community is a strong community. Build relationships. Do so with kindness. And, together, we can help stem the tide of ill will toward one of our most important institutions.
