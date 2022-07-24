As I have watched the hearings of the Special Committee to Investigate Jan. 6, I am dismayed at how close our country came to the destruction of our democracy. The evidence of how Trump, Hawley and others riled up the crowds indicates a deplorable display of power. What happened was not a patriot act as the former defeated president claimed. It was not normal tours of our beloved Capitol. There was destruction and endangerment of lives. Instead, lives were lost.
The former defeated president and his minions continue to claim lies and hate that are damaging to our democracy. Their assertions are seditious and unpatriotic.
The former defeated president showed his true nature when he mocked a handicapped reporter early in his campaign. That was a clear indication of his nature. I don’t understand yet why that wasn’t the end of his campaign. How could any decent person support such a man, especially those of us who love persons with challenges?
I call on every Republican candidate in Blount County to renounce the lies and actions of the former defeated president. Perhaps the Daily Times could provide a special column where these statements could be shared. If you are unwilling to do this, your patriotism and commitment to democracy are called into question.
