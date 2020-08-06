Dear Editor:
First, I wish to compliment our fine U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander for his outstanding service to Tennessee and our country. We all will miss him. Now, I am finally prompted to quote the line from the film "Network:" "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore."
Referring to the front-page article in the Aug. 4 edition ("GOP doctor in Senate race wants Fauci fired"): Two of the men representing the GOP (where are the qualified women?) running for Alexander's seat have shown their low expectations of government competence." One, a Trump lackey and the other a madman who claims to uphold the American Medical Association Hippocratic oath, have lost touch with our society's ideas amid our multiple calamities.
Our society, nee, our Democracy, even our Earth, are in danger of collapse.
People of Tennessee, stand and deliver. Support, instead, politically sane, well-informed and competent representatives in these coming elections. Vote, first, with your minds, second with your conscience and third with your heart. Our Democracy is in the balance. I, too, will "crawl on my bloodied belly" (YOUR VOICE: "Reader says she'll crawl from deathbed to vote out Trump," 6A, Aug. 4) to vote.
Alan Reihl
Jay Kerr Road
Rockford
