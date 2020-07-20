Dear Editor:
When Mayors Ed Mitchell, Clint Abbot and Tom Taylor decided not to require masks to be worn in Blount County, the public’s notion of depending on elected officials at any level of government to support their safety went right out the window. None of them have our backs at the national, state or local levels.
We’ve known since Day 1 of learning about COVID-19 that the president would offer no protection from the disease. His weapon is false hope and condemnation of scientists who do offer a solution.
Gov. Bill Lee has yet to produce positive action in response to a situation in Tennessee that gets progressively worse. He opened businesses back up way before adequate testing was underway and the “curve” in this state had not been flattened. Last week he said he was not closing businesses again, after saying he would leave mask mandates up to mayors in individual counties.
We in Blount County saw how that worked out — no mandated wearing of masks here despite our neighbors in Sevier and Knox counties requiring masks to be worn in all public spaces.
The spirits of these politicians are not of kindness and goodness. These men choose not to protect the health of our citizens and their very lives, but, rather to try to protect the economy. They are weak. They fail to step up and do the right thing, undoubtedly because they are afraid that short-term economic consequences could harm their political careers.
This country has no backbone anymore. That is exemplified by many who sit in public office. They are supposed to work for us. We the people have to make changes with our votes this fall.
Laurie Byrne
Bobwhite Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.